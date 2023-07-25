WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Beaufort County students are hard at work this summer learning more about future careers.

During their Career and Technical Education summer career accelerator program, they’ve visited different job sites throughout the county looking at various careers. On Tuesday, they got hands-on learning with programming and coding at the Betabox Learning Lab.

“I probably would go into this when I’m older because one I’m having fun and two I’m learning,” said one Beaufort County student.

To the normal person, it may look like toy cars and drones buzzing, but there’s actually a lot of learning going on.

“Right now we’re playing with the actual robots,” another student said. “We’ve been learning how to code it and learning the difference between hardware and software, and it’s honestly really fun.”

These are lessons the students are learning now to carry into the classroom in August.

“We have similar programs in our classrooms, so they are able to take that and expand it into the classroom,” said Jennifer Sneed, a Paxton Patterson lab teacher at Northeast Elementary School.

These STEM skills are especially important for the future.

“We are heavily focused on STEM in Beaufort County,” said Vicki Hamill, the career and technical education director for Beaufort County Schools. “Because science, technology, engineering and math is a good portion of the future jobs our students need to be prepared for.”

School leaders hope programs like this that are continuing to inspire their students.

“You never know in life where that might lead you,” said Vanessa Oden, a Paxton Patterson lab teacher at S.W. Snowden Elementary School. “There might be something and out of all of the places we toured, there might be that one thing that this certain person said.

“By the time they get to high school, they might think, ‘I remember what he said about this, I want to go into that field.'”