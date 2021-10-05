Student arrested after running onto Garinger HS campus with stolen gun after shootout off school grounds

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Garinger High School student was arrested after police say the student ran onto campus with a gun following a shootout off school grounds Tuesday morning.

The student is charged with having a gun and being underage, having a stolen gun and being on school grounds with the gun.

Police say shots were fired off campus, but one student says they were so loud that he heard them from inside the school.

“Then everybody started hearing gunshots. I was still in the line and so they closed the back doors telling everybody to sit down and it was just chaos pretty much and all the parents started calling, cops pulling up all over the place,” said Rick Stutts, a Garinger High School student.

Stutts was in the cafeteria when the school went on lockdown.

The principal says they believe two groups got into a shootout off campus and then some of the people involved in that, who were possibly students, ran onto school grounds.

The school was then put on lockdown, and the principal says CMPD started their search in the gym.

Officers say they found a gun and two loaded magazines.

“I’m just a little concerned of course when you get a call there was a shooting and the school was on lockdown. For me, the first thing was to call my son,” said Billy Stallings, Jr., a parent of two students at Garinger High School.

He got in touch with both of his students and was relieved to know they were ok.

Other parents panicked not knowing if their students were safe.

“I jumped up immediately and wanted to come pick him up but I couldn’t with the lockdown,” said Melissa Stutts, a parent.

A student was arrested for having a stolen gun on campus.

“You bring them here thinking they’re going to take care of them. I don’t understand why they don’t have metal detectors,” said Stutts.

“When I was going to school, I’m from Chicago, and we had metal detectors and as kids we were like, ‘What’s that?’ but I think it helped a lot more having those. At first you’re like, ‘I don’t want to go through those,’ but if it’s going to protect the kids, I think they should put them in,” said Stallings, Jr.

CMS does random safety screenings at schools. They don’t happen every day at every high school, but CMS says they’re done regularly using no-touch metal detectors and random bag checks.