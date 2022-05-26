WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a D.H. Conley High School student after officials said a social media post indicated a shooting was going to happen there.

Deputies arrested Sha’Niyah Pittman, 18, on Thursday afternoon. She was charged with one felony count of communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property. She was being held without bond.

Officials said they responded at 1:03 p.m. to D. H. Conley High School after students identified a possible school shooting threat that was on social media. The school was placed on lockdown as a precaution during the investigation. Deputies from the patrol division as well as detectives from the major crimes and special operations units and Sheriff Paula Dance responded to the scene to assist.

During their investigation, detectives identified Pittman as a suspect. Greenville Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team assisted in locating and arresting Pittman.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office said, “This is a great example of the importance of speaking out when you see something suspicious or inappropriate, as well as why we strive to maintain strong bonds between our school resource officers and the students they serve each and every day. Strong work to all involved.”