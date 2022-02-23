WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Pitt County man is facing charges after his child took a gun to school.

The incident happened Monday at Lakeforest Elementary School. Greenville Police spokesperson Kristen Hunter said a school employee found the student playing with an older, unloaded gun.

No threats have been associated with this incident.

Hunter said since the child is too young to be charged, the dad, James Parker, 32, is charged with failure to secure the firearm.

A statement was sent to Lakeforest Elementary School parents from Pitt County Schools regarding the incident. It read:

“Good evening, parents. We acknowledge that there was an incident involving a weapon on our campus on Monday. After an investigation, there were not any students or staff in danger. The staff as well as law enforcement handled the situation according to the Pitt County School Code of Conduct. We realize that there are social media posts circulating in regards to the incident that happened on campus, but that information is inaccurate. We sincerely appreciate your involvement and partnership with the school to ensure we maintain a safe learning environment. Please know that the safety and security of all staff and students are our main priority.”