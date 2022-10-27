LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Several students and their bus driver were exposed to an unknown substance on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened on an Indian Land High School bus around 5:00 p.m.

Deputies say they found the bus near the bus office behind the school stadium and a 14-year-old girl unconscious.

Other students also showed signs of exposure.

Officials removed everybody from the bus, and EMS treated the patients on the scene.

Everyone exposed is in stable condition, and parents were notified to pick up their students; over 40 were on the bus.

“I want to assure parents that we are treating this matter seriously and will conduct a thorough investigation to determine what caused this exposure,” said Sheriff Barry Faile.

An investigation is now underway.