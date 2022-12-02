JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a student was taken into custody who had brought a loaded revolver onto the campus at White Oak High School.

Onslow County Sheriff Chris Thomas confirmed to WNCT’s Clarie Curry that a student was found with the gun on Friday. The gun has been seized. Thomas said it was not pointed at anyone or brandished.

The name of the student has not been released.

The sheriff’s office said more information would be released. The school’s basketball games, scheduled for Friday night with Northside High School, have been postponed.

Onslow County Schools released a statement Friday afternoon about the incident.

On Friday, December 2, during a search of a student, it was discovered they were in possession of a gun. Administrators immediately notified the school resource officer, and the gun was taken without incident. No one was threatened or harmed in any way.

The White Oak High School principal sent a call home to families at 12:00 p.m. on Friday afternoon to make them aware of the situation.

While there was no direct threat of violence expected, out of an abundance of caution, tonight’s non-conference basketball game with Northside High School has been canceled.

OCS and White Oak High School take this very seriously and this kind of behavior will not be tolerated. School and district administrators are working closely with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office in their investigation, and appropriate disciplinary action has been taken by the school.

According to OCS board policy (policy code 4333) and state law (115C-390.10), “a student who brings or possesses a firearm or destructive device on school property or at a school-sponsored event must be suspended for 365 days.”

OCS is committed to the safety and education of all our students. We would encourage parents to please discuss this incident with their children and emphasize the importance of not bringing a weapon of any kind to school. If students hear of, or see, a weapon they should immediately tell a staff member, parent, or other responsible adult. We want to thank all our students, parents, and staff for working together to keep our schools safe.