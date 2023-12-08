GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A student who attends a Pitt County School was involved in an incident where pepper spray was used by a school resource officer.

Pitt County Schools Spokesperson Tom McClellan told WNCT’s Courtney Cortright the incident happened on Friday at Pitt Academy, which is located in Sadie Saulter Center, around 8:45 a.m. The student, who is 17, was treated by EMS on-site.

“The individual was a student at Pitt Academy, and the SRO deemed it necessary to utilize pepper spray to de-escalate disorderly and potentially threatening conduct (and stabilize the situation).”

The name of the student was not released because they are under the age of 18.