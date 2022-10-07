GREENVILLE, N.C. –– Beaufort County Community College TRIO scholars attended the Better Skills, Better Jobs Career Fair at the Greenville Convention Center on September 29.

Dressed in professional interview attire, they were prepared to speak with more than 100 potential employers about employment opportunities.

Representatives from various community resources were there to offer services to assist in career and job search preparation. Watsi Sutton, Washington, N.C. attorney and Director of Koinonia Community Solutions, shared valuable words of wisdom and a photo opportunity with the TRIO scholars.

Employers from various sectors of business, industry, health care, child care, and service careers were eager to offer an interview and consideration for hire. TRIO scholars completed applications for employment, participated in brief interviews, and inquired about pathways to careers.

TRIO Student Support Services (SSS) is a federally funded program that provides opportunities for academic development, assists students with basic college requirements, and serves to motivate students toward the successful completion of their education. Services include tutoring, cultural opportunities, technology training, and transfer support. All of the services are free for program participants.

Students must be United States citizens or permanent residents and meet one of the following criteria: “first-generation” college student, meet income guidelines or possess a documented physical or learning disability.