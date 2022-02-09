Students give valentines to senior citizens

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Students from Greenville Montessori school are sending love to senior citizens this Valentine’s Day in a unique way.

“Plant a Valentine” is where students take care of a house plant that will be delivered to hundreds of senior citizens who participate in the Meals on Wheels program. The students bring unique containers from home to be reused as pots and even include colorful and kind notes.

“Even at a really young age, children can make a difference and can make the world a bit of a better place for somebody else,” Lesley Byrne, head of Greenville Montessori, said.

“We get to give back and cheer the senior citizens up, which I think would mean a lot,” says Jack Ledoux, a student at Greenville Montessori.

Byrne added in return they’ve received many heartwarming notes from the seniors. With this program being successful and well received by the senior citizens, Greenville Monressorri plans on continuing the tradition in the future.

