KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Students at the Lenoir County Early College High School had the chance to connect with local leaders.

Those leaders included state senator Jim Perry and representative Chris Humphrey.

During Monday’s session, students learned about how the government works and asked leaders questions about how they can meet the wants of the community what they can do for lower-income communities and how they can fund the educational system.

“What I would like to see more of in public schools is more safety and security, especially for high schools, middle schools, and elementary schools,” said sophomore Zacchaeus Jones. “Maybe metal detectors but I do realize that all schools don’t want metal detectors so anything that can keep our students safe as a whole.”

The session took place at Lenior Community College.