GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A recent study shows many Eastern North Carolina community colleges are ranked as the best in the country.

The 2022 study by SmartAssets analyzed data for 801 schools using three metrics: student-to-faculty ratio, graduation and transfer rate, and the cost of tuition and fees. Part-time students were not a part of the study and the cost was for attendance for full-time students that completed two semesters of coursework for the 2020-21 school year.

According to the study, North Carolina and Wisconsin have the best community colleges, with all schools ranked in the top 10 located in these two states. Here’s what they found:

1. Montgomery Community College – Troy, NC

Montgomery Community College ranks as the No. 1 community college in America, according to our metrics. Located about 70 miles east of Charlotte, the school is tied for the ninth-lowest student-to-faculty ratio (eight students per instructor). Meanwhile, 79% of students either graduate or transfer to a four-year institution, the 10th-best rate. Tuition and fees at Montgomery are also lower than 80% of other community colleges. In 2020-2021, in-state students paid $2,537 for two semesters of coursework at Montgomery Community College.

2. Carteret Community College – Morehead City, NC

With one instructor for every eight students, Carteret Community College is also tied for the ninth-lowest student-to-faculty ratio. The school also sees 72% of students either graduate or transfer to a four-year institution, the 26th-best across our study. With in-state tuition and fees of just $2,640 for two semesters of coursework, Carteret ranks in the 25th percentile for affordability.

3. Northwood Technical College – Shell Lake, WI

Northwood Technical College, formerly known as Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College, ties for the sixth-best student-to-faculty ratio in our study, as there is an instructor for every seven students. Located in northwestern Wisconsin, the school is also tied for having the 12th-highest graduation or transfer rate (77%). Meanwhile, two semesters of coursework cost in-state students $4,917 in tuition and fees.

4. Nicolet Area Technical College – Rhinelander, WI

Nicolet Area Technical College is tied for the 12th-highest graduation and transfer rate (77%) and has the 19th-best student-to-faculty ratio of nine students per instructor. Tuition and fees at Nicolet Area Technical College cost in-state students about $4,500, slightly less than the national average.

5. Halifax Community College – Weldon, NC

Halifax Community College has the 31st-best graduation and transfer rate across our study, as 71% of students graduate or transfer to a four-year institution. The school’s 11-1 student-to-faculty ratio is tied for 50th-best among all 801 community colleges. The school also has 167th-most affordable tuition and fees at $2,608 for two semesters of coursework.

6. Western Technical College – La Crosse, WI

While tuition and fees at Western Technical College ($4,500) are just under the national average, the school is tied for having the 13th-best graduation and transfer rate (76%). Meanwhile, Western Technical College’s student-to-faculty ratio of 9-to-1 is tied for 19th-best.

7. Lenoir Community College – Kinston, NC

Lenoir Community College is tied for 26th overall for graduation and transfer rate, as 72% of its students get their diplomas or transfer to a four-year institution. The school’s student-to-faculty of 13-to-1 ranks 132nd, while the cost of tuition and fees ($2,568) is lower than 80% of the schools in our study.

8. Blue Ridge Community College – Flat Rock, NC

About 71% percent of students at Blue Ridge Community College graduate or transfer to a four-year institution (tied-31st). There is one instructor for every 13 students at Blue Ridge, which ranks as the 132nd-best student-to-faculty ratio. In-state students paid $2,651 for two semesters of coursework in the 2020-2021 school year, which is less than 79% of the schools in our study.

9. Haywood Community College – Clyde, NC

Haywood Community College has a student-to-faculty ratio of 8-to-1, tied for ninth-best among all 801 schools. Haywood is also tied for 112th overall for graduation and transfer rate (59%), while tuition and fees in 2020-2021 were $2,580 for in-state students (161st-lowest).

10. Randolph Community College – Asheboro, NC

Randolph Community College rounds out the top 10, thanks in part to a 9-1 student-to-faculty ratio, which is tied for 19th-best. The school’s 59% graduation and transfer rate ranks 112th overall and tuition and fees for in-state students ($2,386) ranks 138th-best.