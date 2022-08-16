GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Many Americans are struggling financially to live day by day due to the rise of inflation. Americans are ditching the traditional four-year university to attend community colleges because it is three times less expensive.

The personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on the best and worst community colleges throughout the United States. Their study determined where students can receive the best education at the cheapest rates.

WalletHub compared more than 650 community colleges across 19 key indicators of cost and quality. The data set ranges from the cost of in-state tuition and fees to student-faculty ratio to the graduation rate.

In the state of North Carolina, Craven Community College was ranked number one with a 61.07 score followed not far behind by Lenoir Community College (No. 5, 58.46) and Wayne Community College (7th, 57.8).

States with the Best Community-College Systems 1. Connecticut 11. Colorado 2. Maryland 12. Kansas 3. New Mexico 13. Tennessee 4. Washington 14. South Dakota 5. Hawaii 15. Michigan 6. Wisconsin 16. Iowa 7. Minnesota 17. California 8. Wyoming 18. Nebraska 9. North Dakota 19. New York 10. Oregon 20. New Hampshire Study according to WalletHub

To learn more information about the best and worst community colleges click here.