GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Some local high school students are back in the classroom this week.

The Churches Outreach Network and the East Carolina University Miller School of Entrepreneurship are partnering for a Summer Innovation Academy. Students are learning the basics of business with fun activities and team-building strategies.

Organizers say it’s a way to get students thinking about potential career paths.

“I’m discovering and exploring what I would like to do when I go to college, so this is helping me kind of narrow down or further decide what I want to do and major in,” said student Ishya Thomas.

“They learn about the college and the skills. so we’re honored to be a part of this team at ECU and what they’re doing for the youth,” said Pastor Rodney Coles of the Churches Outreach Network.

The program runs through Friday. On the last day, students will present a business pitch to local community stakeholders.