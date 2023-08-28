BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — All students were sent home for the day as authorities investigated two ‘suspicious items’ found Monday at a Burke County high school.

Burke County Schools confirmed with Queen City News that around 7 a.m., a faculty member noticed one suspicious object outside, in front of Patton High School, and notified a School Resource Officer.

No one was let inside the building and school officials promptly called the police. All students were initially moved to a secure location, at the football field.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office and Morganton Public Safety were handling this incident. A Bomb Squad was called to the scene to investigate, officials confirmed.

“The bomb squad accessed and cleared the scene, deeming the items not dangerous,” authorities said Monday. “Out of an abundance of caution school was released for the day. A deciding factor involved food preparation and the fact that it was too late in the morning for cafeteria staff to prepare food for lunch.”

Officers continue to investigate the items and are reviewing video footage, authorities said. Anyone with information is asked to call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 828-438-5500.

According to officials, classes will be held as usual on Tuesday, August 29.