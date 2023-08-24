JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – As students are getting all their supplies ready, teachers are preparing for their open houses and setting up their classrooms for the start of the school year.

Teachers in Onslow and Carteret counties are two areas in the east preparing for another year of learning.

In Onslow County, over 400 students will fill Northwoods Elementary School this year.

One first-grade teacher is returning for her 10th year at the school and said she’s looking forward to an exceptional year with her students and staff.

“When I walk into this school every day, I feel like everyone is here to support the kids. I feel like everybody works together,” said Cheryl Crane. “Yesterday when I was trying to get my room ready, so many people came in here and helped me to get it ready.”

One kindergarten teacher at the school has been in education for years, but this is her first time as a classroom educator. She said she’s looking forward to growing her students’ love for learning and getting to know them throughout the year.

“Northwoods is really going places, we are making an impact,” said Stacy Murchison. “The county’s working to raise the bar in education and it’s just really exciting to be a part of this team.”

In Carteret County, Croatan High School will have over 1,000 students walking the halls this year. Teachers there are excited to see their students taking new leaps in life.

“I am really excited about my senior class specifically. They are driven and motivated, and our AP Literature numbers are higher than ever,” said Kathryn Dyer, an English teacher at the school. “I’m just thrilled to be able to work with that graduating class and help them with their writing and see them move on into, you know, their future pathways.”

The first day of class for all public schools in ENC is Monday.