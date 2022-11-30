HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — A 13-year-old was charged with a juvenile petition after Havelock police said he communicated a threat to a Craven County school on Tuesday.

The teen, who was not identified since he is a juvenile, was taken into custody after communicating the threat to Tucker Creek Middle School, where he attends. He was charged with making a threat toward the school, taken into custody and transported to a juvenile detention facility.

The school resource officer and Havelock police investigated the threat after it was made to the school, officials said. It was quickly determined who made the threat.

Havelock police said this was an isolated incident. There is no further threat to the school or community. No further details were available for release.

