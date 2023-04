GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The J.H. Rose Performing Art Center is going to have a swimmingly fun production.

The play “The Little Mermaid Jr.,” based on the Hans Christian Anderson story and the Disney film, will be shown on April 28-29. The musical is presented with Music Theatre International.

Tickets will be $7 in advance or $10 at the door. Children five and under will be let in for free. Times start at 7 pm on both April 28 and 29 and an additional 2 pm showing on the 29th.