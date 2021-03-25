The State of Education: how educators are adapting to school during the pandemic

Editor’s note: It’s been a year since the coronavirus pandemic changed things in Eastern North Carolina, around the United States and the world. 9OYS is devoting a series of stories, videos and podcasts where we get a perspective on those different parts of life in ENC and how things have changed.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — COVID-19 has changed many aspects of our lives.

Education is one of those. Teachers and school employees have been on the frontlines of this pandemic since the very beginning. Even though school hallways are empty, educators are working overtime to continue teaching their students.

“No one has been used to this. No one expected it,” said Samantha Gurganus, teacher at John Cotton Tayloe Elementary.

“As a superintendent, you’re often trained in crisis management, disaster preparation, but you’re usually thinking hurricane,” said Matthew Cheeseman, Beaufort County Schools superintendent. “You’re usually thinking snow falls.”

Beaufort County educators have had a lot more than inclement weather to worry about.

“It’s just trying to make something positive out of a negative situation and the best part of it is learning,” said Gurganus.

Gurganus is a third grade teacher. It’s been a year of reaching her students through a computer screen. She’s still going above and beyond for her students.

“If a kid was at daycare and they couldn’t get on or learn the lesson, I was like I’ll see you at 7:00,” she said. “Get on real quick and I’d catch them up. Ya know I’m not getting paid for that.”

Gurgaus doesn’t care about the money.

“I just want them to know at the end of the day I care about them and love them,” she said.

Principals in Beaufort County worry about how the pandemic will affect students’ progress.

“Some children that have been remote that have not logged on for their live lessons, it’s going to take a long time for them to get caught up,” said Alicia Vosburgh, principal at Eastern Elementary. “I think we’ll see the effects of this for years to come.”

But Beaufort County educators are up to the challenge.

“We can’t just say well they’re always going to be far behind, but what are we going to do to make sure they’re not far behind,” said Gurganus.

A few counties over, Ashley Shiosaky is an art teacher at Greene Central High School. Her colorful classroom is much less vibrant these days.

“It’s a really difficult thing to try to figure out how to do something that’s so personal when you’re not even in the same space,” she said.

Art is a hands-on subject.

“A lot of the materials that we use in art aren’t things that translate to things that you can do at home,” said Shiosaky.

As much as these teachers never expected to work through a pandemic, students didn’t expect to graduate during one either.

“It’s kind of hard to get excited about the next chapter coming up when you haven’t even been able to close this one out like you’re supposed to,” said Meredith Beaman, a senior at Greene Central High School.

Beaman said virtual classes have been difficult both academically and socially.

“I’ve talked to a lot of people who went from being A and B honor roll students to ultimately failing or having a really, really hard time,” she said. “It’s harder for me to hold a conversation because I’ve not been around people like I usually have.”

COVID-19 revealed a lot of disparities in communities across Eastern North Carolina.

“We’ve provided hotspots to hundreds of kids to try to make those things possible, but in some of our rural areas, those don’t even work,” said Patrick Greene, principal of Greene Central High School.

“Thirteen students in our district do not have that broadband access or even access to technology,” said Cheeseman.

But educators agree, good things came out of the pandemic, too.

“I think relationships is number one,” said Cheeseman.

“Definitely relationships and support,” said Gurganus.

“We’ve always been really tight, but we’ve really carried each other through this,” said Shiosaky.

Educators are looking to the future.

“I’m ready for the hallways to be full. I’m ready for basketball games and pep rallies and the things that make school a school,” said Shiosaky.

But the recognize COVID has forever changed education.

“Even post-pandemic, we’re not coming back to what normal was,” said Cheeseman. “We’re going to use this as a way of being innovative and developing our practices.”

These educators said they’re looking forward to using the lessons learned in 2020 to enhance education in Eastern North Carolina.