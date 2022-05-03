NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Craven County Schools celebrated National Teacher Appreciation Day on Tuesday by recognizing the district’s faculty and announcing the winners of its annual awards.

The district rolled out a red carpet for a gala Tuesday. School officials said more than ever, teachers need a simple “thank you.”

“I believe teaching is a calling, and they answered the call and they continue to work hard to meet the needs of every single student every single day,” said Wendy Miller, superintendent of Craven County Schools.

During the event, numerous awards were given to various teachers for their work in and outside of the classroom.

Arnita Morris a teacher at Ben Quinn Elementary School who was named 2021-2022 teacher of the year, said she appreciates the recognition, especially during the pandemic.

“Everybody should love on your teachers because this year has been really challenging,” said Morris.

This year’s Teacher of the Year award was given to Laura Wilson, a fourth-grade teacher at Roger Bell New Tech Academy.

Trying to hold back her emotions, she explained why teaching is so important to her.

“Doing life with them, experiencing life with them, showing them how to handle situations, showing them how we handle stress. I just think that teaching you hear the phrase all the time that teaching is the profession that creates all others,” she said.

“But it really is and as an elementary teacher, we set that stage and the early years there those formative years whether or not they like school, whether or not they go on to enjoy their middle school years or high school years. It starts with this foundation,” Wilson added.

“It’s one thing to hear appreciation from the school leader, or to hear appreciation from each other,” said Stacie Friebel, principal at Havelock High School and Craven County’s School Principal of the year. “But it’s really special when it comes from kids, or from the families and communities that are being served.”

School officials said having an in-person teacher appreciation event after not being able to do so during the pandemic made this year’s gala even more special.