LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Liberty University announced its new president and new chancellor on Friday. Dr. Dondi Costin will take over as the university’s 6th president along with Pastor Jonathon Falwell, who will become the university’s 3rd chancellor.

Dr. Costin joins as president with several accreditations under his belt, many of which he credits to Liberty University.

“I would never have become a chaplain without Liberty University, I would never have become a general officer, I would never have become the chief of chaplains without Liberty University,” said Dr. Costin.

During his 32 years serving in the United States Air Force, Dr. Costin earned the title of Major General. He acquired five master’s degrees during that time, two of which were from Liberty University, as well as, a doctorate and a Ph.D.

Students tell WFXR they’re just as excited about this change. A student government representative, Grace Hutchinson, says the student body asked… and the university answered.

“We submitted a report, just a letter to the board, last semester asking, “Hey when you’re doing your research, we want someone who’s had an experience who has a background, multiple degrees, who’s smart, who’s capable of doing this job,” and this is exactly what we’ve asked for,” said Hutchinson.

University Founder Dr. Jerry Falwell’s son, Pastor Jonathon Falwell, will step into the role of chancellor.

“You talk about what’s going to change, the only thing that’s going to change is we’re going to do that better,” said Pastor Falwell.

Pastor Falwell says he is excited to work alongside Dr. Costin in guiding students spiritually and academically.

The pair are set to transition to their new positions in July. Dr. Costin says that day can’t come soon enough.

“I stand here today… as a Liberty University trained champion for Christ, we can’t wait to arrive, go flames,” said Dr. Costan.