Thousands in North Carolina to Celebrate National Walk to School Day

RALEIGH, N.C. – Hundreds of people in communities across the state will come together tomorrow for the walking event of the year by participating in National Walk to School Day.

The annual celebration encourages more families to consider getting to school on foot or bike, bringing attention to circumstances that may be getting in the way. Nearly 110 events will be held across North Carolina.

“Walk to School Day is an excellent way to bring together families and local leaders to show the importance of bike and pedestrian safety, especially for our children,” said Ryan Brumfield, director of the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Integrated Mobility Division. “It’s also a chance to remind people about the benefits of a healthy lifestyle.”

This year, the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Safe Routes to School program’s feature event will be at Powell Elementary School in Raleigh, where state and local officials will join students and their families for the trip to school.

In addition to being healthier, walking to school also may benefit students’ academic well-being more than riding to school in a vehicle. Students who get more physical activity have better academic success than those who do not, according to research the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine. The study found that in North Carolina, students who take part in National Walk to School Day are six to eight times more likely to walk to school regularly, helping children get the physical activity they need.

For more information and a full list of participating schools in North Carolina, visit walkbiketoschool.org.

===

Follow Victoria Holmes on Twitter @VicAntHol

Stay up to date at Facebook.com/VictoriaHolmesTV

Listen to What The Politics?!