RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Three assistant principals from Eastern North Carolina were part of 25 school leaders from around the state selected to participate in the inaugural Assistant Principal Accelerator Leadership Program.

The three chosen from this area are:

Rachel Eure, J. T. Barber Elementary School, Craven County Schools

Brittany Moore, Warsaw Elementary School, Duplin County Schools

Timothy Ratliff, PS Jones Middle School, Beaufort County Schools

The rest of the list includes:

Chris Adams, East Davidson High School, Davidson County Schools

Bridgette Best, Pleasant Ridge Elementary School, Gaston County Schools

Ernetta Cagle, Rogers-Herr Middle School, Durham Public Schools

Amber Douse, Hoke County High School, Hoke County Schools

Lyndsey Dunn, Riverwood Elementary School, Johnston County Public Schools

Tony Faison, Sampson Middle School, Clinton City Schools

Talissa Fann, Lumberton Sr High School, Robeson County Schools

Bridget Hayes, Career Center, Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools

Anarah Henderson, Southwest Middle School, Gaston County Schools

Kristie Land, Coddle Creek Elementary School, Iredell-Statesville Schools

Alfred Leon, East Union Middle School, Union County Public Schools

Justin Marckel, Southwest Elementary School, Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools

Kristin Mattison, Central Elementary School, Orange County Schools

Anita McLaughlin, Douglas Byrd Middle School, Cumberland County Schools

Pam O’Brien, West Hoke Elementary School, Hoke County Schools

Mitchell Reedy, Blue Ridge Elementary School, Ashe County Schools

Marvin Smith, Laurel Hill Elementary School, Scotland County Schools

Stefanie Stroud, Oak Grove High School, Davidson County Schools

Andrew VunCannon, North Henderson High School, Henderson County Public Schools

Tinisha Wharton, Stovall-Shaw Elementary School, Granville County Schools

Holly Whisnant, Fairview School, Jackson County Schools

Casey Yates, Gray’s Creek High School, Cumberland County Schools

The group is a joint partnership among the North Carolina Principals and Assistant Principals’ Association (NCPAPA), the Belk Foundation, and the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI). The newly established AP Accelerator Program is a statewide leadership initiative funded by NCDPI and the Belk Foundation to fast track promising assistant principals for principal positions.

Superintendents nominated more than 60 individuals across the state for the program. After a rigorous selection process, the inaugural 25-member cohort was identified by NCPAPA. The selected cohort members represent a range of diversity and experience; nearly half the participants are persons of color, three of four are female, and participants have an average of three years of experience. Selected participants will enter the AP Accelerator Program and receive targeted leadership development and coaching from proven practitioners in the field.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt underscored the importance and value of this principal-focused professional development opportunity.

“The AP Accelerator Program allows us to invest in school leaders and grow the pipeline of highly qualified and excellent principals in our state,” Truitt said. “As a teacher, I know that principals are the great multipliers of excellence, building and maintaining school morale, so we want to prioritize this group of professionals and ensure that they are supported and provided with professional development opportunities to continue growing.”

Tabari Wallace, special advisor to the state superintendent on principal engagement and a former principal in Craven County, said he’s confident that the first cohort will finish the program with strong leadership skills.

“After a rigorous selection process, we are delighted to accelerate the competencies, effective practices and school turnaround ability of the 25 cohort participants,” Wallace said. “This approach will begin to address the perceived divide between highly qualified and highly effective leadership.”

You can find more information at the NC Department of Public Instruction website.