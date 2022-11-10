RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Three school systems in Eastern North Carolina joined nine others and one charger school in receiving part of a total of $800,000 in grants aimed at developing student skills in computer science through coding.

Beaufort County Schools and Edgecombe County Schools will each receive $77,467 in grant receipts. Hyde County Schools will get $40,000. The other recipients include:

Alexander County Schools $77,467 Burke County Public Schools $77,467 Cabarrus County Schools $77,467 Caldwell County Schools $77,467 Catawba County Schools $75,000 Lee County Schools $40,000 Lexington Middle School, Lexington City Schools $25,800 McDowell County Schools $75,000 Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies (charter) $53,200 Ridge Road Middle School, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools $26,196

The Coding and Mobile App Development Grant program, launched in 2017 with funding from the General Assembly, supports partnerships with local businesses to help schools develop computer science, coding and mobile app development programs for middle and high school students.

The grants help districts and schools purchase equipment, digital materials and cover the costs associated with teacher professional development to build capacity in coding, computer science and mobile application development initiatives.

Applicants for this year’s round of grants indicated a primary goal of establishing strategies to implement and integrate the new NC K12 Computer Science Standards by prioritizing professional development for teachers and introducing students to computer science in novel ways.

Partnerships include a variety of business and industry connections across the state, including such companies and organizations as STEM West, Sesame Technologies, Lee Chevrolet, Innovation Barn, Google Data Center, Stemerald City, LLC, Esports Performance Academy, Winston-Salem State University, and VectorCSP.

“The workforce here in North Carolina and elsewhere is changing rapidly, and we must respond with initiatives like the Coding and Mobile App Development grants to ensure that students know about the kinds of opportunities available after high school and are able to take advantage of them,” State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt said. “The growth in technology-related jobs in the state underscores the need to drive alignment between our K-12 education system and the needs of our businesses and industries.”