STONINGTON, Conn. — The Coast Guard Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to strengthening the Coast Guard community and service by supporting members and families, announced last week that it has awarded 187 new scholarships in 2023, totaling $650,000 in support for the 2023-2024 academic year.

Since the program’s inception in 1990, the Foundation has awarded more than $6.9 million in scholarships, ensuring Coast Guard children can build strong futures through a college education or technical school training.

The following students received Coast Guard Foundation Scholarships:

Lola Campbell from Hubert, child of retired Coast Guard veteran Robert C. Campbell, attends Methodist University.

Christina Falcone from Cedar Point, child of retired Coast Guard veteran Christopher J. Falcone, attends High Point University.

Alexis Wolanzyk from Stella, child of retired Coast Guard veteran Matthew Wolanzyk, attends East Carolina University.

Coast Guard Foundation scholarships benefit the children of people who are serving or have served in the U.S. Coast Guard, whether active duty, reserve, retired or deceased.

“We are, as always, absolutely committed to ensuring that Coast Guard service members and their families have everything they need to be successful,” said Susan Ludwig, president of the Coast Guard Foundation. “This includes, on an essential level, supporting their children’s goals in education. These are talented, high-achieving students who are already serving their communities the way their family members do. Our scholarships are made possible by generous donations from individuals, families, corporations and foundations across the country.”

For more on the Coast Guard Foundation’s scholarship program and the support given to Coast Guard members and their families, view this video.

To learn more about the Coast Guard Foundation, or to help support its work, please visit www.coastguardfoundation.org or call (860) 535-0786.