JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sherriff’s Office issued a lockdown notice out of an abundance of caution for three schools after a vehicle crash on Monday.

Onslow County Sheriff Chris Thomas told WNCT’s Claire Curry the crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. on Blue Creek School Road. The individuals in the crash fled and the sheriff’s office assisted Jacksonville police.

Onslow County Schools Public Information Officer Brent Anderson and Thomas said Southwest Onslow High School, Blue Creek Elementary and Southwest Middle School were placed on lockdown. Anderson said students were kept inside and all outdoor activities were put on hold. Exterior doors were also secured and no visitors were allowed in the buildings.

The lockdown was lifted shortly after 2 p.m. The schools were dismissed and additional law enforcement was on the campuses and in the area.

There was no danger to any of the sites, Anderson said. There was no further information on the individuals in the vehicle, including if they were captured.