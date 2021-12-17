Craven County sheriff: ‘Let us vet it’ about any possible threats after Friday’s TikTok trend over school violence

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A Tiktok trend “National Shoot Up Your School Day” circulated the country, encouraging students to bring weapons to school on Friday, Dec. 17th.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating posts related to this trend around the area and had no incidents occur throughout the school day.

Sheriff Chip Hughes says that their office thoroughly investigates all social media threats that they find.

He says, oftentimes people repost these threats and they are originally coming from out of the area, or even out of the state.

“The most important thing, do not share it. Send it to us. Let us vet it. And I can assure the citizens of Craven County if it’s a viable threat, we’re going to be on it, we will handle it immediately,” said Chip Hughes, Sheriff of Craven County.

Hughes says that when there’s a possible threat, they will send extra deputies out to the schools, in the case an incident were to occur.

He adds that students will not get in trouble for sharing these possible threats to inform the public, but he encourages students and parents to inform their local law enforcement, instead of reposting it.

Hughes says he is unsure where this trend originated from, but locally there haven’t been any social media threats started in Craven County.