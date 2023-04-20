HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — The Havelock Police Department responded to a tip of a gun being brought to Havelock Middle School by a student Thursday morning.

Officials said officers and school staff quickly identified the student who was said to have the gun. A toy gun was found in the student’s possession.

Havelock police say there was no threat to the school and classes were not disrupted. There were no details on what happened to the student. Officials said the investigation was ongoing and no further information was available.

