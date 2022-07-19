BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — The Town of Beaufort is looking to improve school safety with the addition of two school resource officers.

In total, three SROs will be patrolling Beaufort Elementary School, Beaufort Middle School and Tiller School. The two new SROs were recently approved by the school system. Prior to that decision, the schools had to share one officer.

Mayor Sharon Harker said they’re hoping to promote a safe school environment for students, families and educators.

“It’s important to have a safe environment and educational environment for our students, what we have seen happen throughout the nation, we do not wish for that to happen. And to anyone else in the future,” Harker said.

Officials expect the new officers to begin working when the new school year begins in August.