ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — As the Alamance-Burlington School System continues its battle against mold impacting multiple campuses in their district, a more dangerous variety has been discovered in multiple schools.

ABSS announced on Wednesday morning that environmental inspectors were assessing campuses as they continue to war against the mold that has been discovered at multiple campuses when they discovered toxigenic mold at Cummings High School and Broadview Middle School.

“Remediation efforts are now underway at both schools,” the district said.

The type of mold found is called “Chaetomium” which inspectors say is from “invasive water damage over time.”

On Friday, FOX8 learned toxic airborne mold was discovered at the following five schools:

Eastlawn Elementary School

Haw River Elementary School

Eastern High School

Graham High School

Woodlawn Middle School

The school district says it has accelerated testing, however, protocols are different for toxigenic mold. This will involve cleaning and removing sheetrock, furniture and building materials that are impacted.

Andrews and Newlin Elementary Schools have completed their remediation. The remediation is underway at:

Alexander Wilson Elementary School

Altamahaw-Ossipee Elementary School

B. Everett Jordan Elementary School

Broadview Middle School

Cummings High School

E.M. Holt Elementary School

Eastlawn Elementary School

Eastern Alamance High School

Garrett Elementary School

Graham High School

Grove Park Elementary School

Haw River Elementary School

Highland Elementary School

Pleasant Grove Elementary School

Ray Street Academy School

South Graham Elementary School

South Mebane Elementary School

Southern Alamance Middle School

Southern Alamance High School

Sylvan Elementary School

Turrentine Middle School

Western Alamance High School

Western Alamance Middle School

Williams High School

Woodlawn Middle School

Alamance-Burlington School Systems delayed the start of the school year until Tuesday, Sept. 5, due to the ongoing mold issues, but no word on if the first day will be further delayed.