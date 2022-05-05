NEW BERN, N.C. — Toyota of New Bern, in partnership with AlphaGraphics of New Bern and Craven County Partners In Education presented the keys to a 2022 Toyota Camry to the Craven County Schools Teacher of the Year.

Ms. Laura Wilson Wells, a 4th-grade teacher at Roger Bell New Tech Academy, was recognized Tuesday at Craven County Schools’ Red Carpet Gala. The car was festively wrapped by AlphaGraphics of New Bern, announcing that the Craven County Schools teacher of the year is the driver.

“We appreciate every opportunity presented to show our support for our schools and their staff, our educators, and especially our children. To be associated with the Teacher of the Year program is a very humbling experience for us at Toyota of New Bern,” Paul McDonald, General Manager of Toyota of New Bern explained. “The focus of our community should always be on our education system and how to make it better. Congratulations to Ms. Wilson, she is the true embodiment of how our schools become stronger and its students with it,” said Nathan Rhodes, director of marketing for Toyota of New Bern.

(Craven County Partners in Education photo)

(Craven County Partners in Education photo)

(Craven County Partners in Education photo)

“Once again, we feel extremely fortunate to have the opportunity to partner with Toyota of New Bern and Partners In Education in honoring the Teacher of the Year. We are inspired and grateful to all of our educators,” says Alison Parker, manager of AlphaGraphics of New Bern.

Wilson is the fifth consecutive Craven County Teacher of the Year to be awarded the use of a new car for one year from Toyota of New Bern.

“Craven County Schools is fortunate to have extraordinary community partners, such as our friends at Toyota of New Bern for providing the car, and AlphaGraphics of New Bern for “wrapping” the car. Our partners value the importance of education and the hard work that our teachers put into their jobs,” said Daniel Rhyne, president of Partners In Education.

As the winner, Wilson will go on to represent Craven County at the state level for a chance to be named Teacher of the Year for North Carolina.

