GREENVILLE, N.C. — Tradesformers, a youth apprenticeship program designed to connect talented students with growing industry trades in our area, will be conducting its annual “Signing Day” event Tuesday from 4-5 p.m. at Pitt County Community Schools, located at 4561 County Home Road.



New pre-apprentices will be welcomed into a program that provides opportunities with fundamental training, skills and expertise that helps our future workforce be well-equipped to grow a successful career.



An industry-led initiative, participants work closely with Pitt County Schools, Pitt Community College and other local partners to address skill needs and gaps. Apprentices gain on-the-job training and related classroom instruction while earning a base pay rate and learning valuable skills to advance in their field. In addition, they have the opportunity to earn industry-recognized credentials and certifications and/or college degrees.



Along with PCS and PCC, other sponsors include Advance Mechanical, CL Warters, Greenville Utilities Commission, Jack A. Farrior, Inc., Manning Masonry, Piedmont Service Group and Pitt Electric



In order to be considered a high school pre-apprentice, a student must meet the following criteria:

Be a high school junior

Be in good academic standing

Have a good attendance record

Have a good citizenship/discipline record

Be willing to make a firm commitment to the Tradesformers program

Be able to pass a drug screening

Have a NC drivers license and reliable transportation