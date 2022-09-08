WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Pitt Community College is ‘Training the Workforce of Tomorrow’ with its mobile training labs.

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Commissioner Josh Dobson from the North Carolina Department of Labor called it the ‘crisis of the next decade.’

“It doesn’t matter which sector of our economy we’re talking about, healthcare, restaurant and lodging, manufacturing, construction, whatever it is, there is a shortage of workers,” said Dobson.

Pitt Community College’s president said they are trying to solve the job force shortage by bringing education and training to the worker.

“We have three state-of-the-art mobile demonstration small classroom labs that we can take out to the community, both for our industry partners and our educational partners,” said Dr. Thomas Gould, executive vice president of Academic Affairs and Student Services.

The mobile training labs cover three different areas of study: industrial systems technology, biotechnology and heating, ventilation and air conditioning training. It’s all with the intent to meet the demand for employees in these areas.

Tony Gallardo is a curriculum coordinator at Pitt Community College. He said his students are in demand.

“We’re the people that fix the machines, repair them… robots, whatever it may be. And believe it or not, it’s one of the highest demands in industry,” said Gallardo. “Because of demand, I can’t graduate enough students, and I try, and I always say, ‘Every seat in my classroom should be full.’ Because everybody doesn’t understand what industrial systems is, we’re the industrial mechanics, we’re the heart of the system, we’re usually sixty percent of a company’s budget.”

Pitt Community College wants people to know that anyone is welcome to join the industrial systems program and that they teach students of all ages.