Triangle-area colleges report wave of COVID-19 cases as semester begins

BRYAN ANDERSON Associated Press/Report for America

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill avoided bringing back to campus 112 undergraduate students who tested positive for the coronavirus.

So far, 343 COVID-19 cases at UNC have emerged through a new mass testing program. UNC already decided this year to delay in-person classes by three weeks.

Other colleges in the Triangle have also hit the brakes on plans to bring students back to campus with in-person learning.

North Carolina State University this week maintained its plans to put students back on campus in physical classrooms. N.C. State reported 201 positive COVID-19 cases since Jan. 15, with just 13 cases in the last two days.

So far, 450 N.C. State students or staffers are in quarantine because of COVID-19, the university reported.

Duke University has perhaps been the most successful in mass testing and few positive results.

Some colleges hope to avoid campus closures experienced last year.

