GREENVILLE, N.C. – Two East Carolina University research faculty members have been named recipients of the Engagement Scholarship Consortium’s (ESC) Research/Creative Activities Grants Program. A limited number of awards up to $5,000 each go to university faculty members to fund one-year projects and collaborative projects.

In an announcement from ESC earlier this month, ECU’s Dr. Emily Yeager, College of Health and Human Performance, and Cat Normoyle, School of Art and Design, were both named awardees of the highly competitive grant program. Only 13 other faculty members in the nation were named for 2022.

Yeager says the grant will help advance the Blue Economy Corridor project, a research project that focuses on mapping assets along the Tar-Pamlico Economy Corridor (BEC).

“This funding will help us continue to engage communities in the corridor to map the assets that make the Tar-Pamlico River Basin a great place to live and visit,” said Yeager.

According to North Carolina Sea Grant, a Blue Economy is a sustainable ocean and coastal economy, which emerges when economic activity is in balance with the long-term capacity of ocean and coastal ecosystems to support this activity and remain resilient and healthy.

“Ultimately, these mapped assets will be pulled into a digital interactive map that allows users to curate their experiences in the Tar-Pamlico River Basin,” Yeager explained.

Normoyle received seed money for the ARCHIVES PROJECT. Normoyle said, “This award is so appreciated because it will primarily support the work of two students – 1 graduate and 1 undergraduate — who both have knowledge and expertise in areas of archival research and a unique interest in community engagement and design. I’m excited to have their support on the project and that ESC saw the value in our work.”

Normoyle’s research and creative work intersects a range of design interests including community engagement, design activism, social impact, digital experiences, creative technologies, and speculative design. The ARCHIVES PROJECT is a new community engagement project that seeks to discover and present an important and relevant historical narrative of the community of Greenville, North Carolina through archival research. Normoyle says the two students helping with the project will work as research assistants and designers. A small portion of the funds will go to supplies to conduct community focus groups.

“The project is just now in development so this money will surely help us get moving,” said Normoyle.

All 2022 grant recipients will be recognized during the ESC Annual Conference, September 21-22 in Athens, Georgia.