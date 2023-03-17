STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two Iredell-Statesville schools are going remote Friday, March 17, after a student in the community was shot and killed Wednesday night, according to the school district.

Northview Academy and Statesville High School are the schools pivoting to online learning.

“It is our goal to keep our students safe and focused on learning,” a release stated.

A 15-year-old was also shot and is in critical condition, police said.

A spokesperson said in light of the ongoing investigation, multiple campuses were placed on ‘security alert’ Thursday, March 16, which allowed the schools to ‘limit movement and secure the outside perimeter without interrupting the learning day.’

Additionally, the district advised Northview Academy’s classes were cancelled Thursday, March 16, out of concern for the students and staff.

“As a district committed to continuous improvement, our safety team will continue to work

with the Statesville Police Department to provide resources to improve and protect the safety of our students and staff,” the release said.