GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County’s Innovation Early College High School is pushing lunar limits in NASA’s Plant the Moon challenge.

The Pitt County Board of Education recognized students for their work in the challenge during Monday’s meeting. School instructors said that North Carolina had 60 teams participating, with two awards going to the high school level.

“Our leaders took home both of those awards. So, one team, our Moon Mycologists, they took home the best experimental design award and the other team, the Growing GOATS, they took home the innovation award,” said Klara Higgins, Innovation Early College High School instructor.

Plant the Moon is an international STEM competition where students look to help NASA grow in lunar landscapes.