WASHINGTON, N.C. — Beaufort County Community College nursing students Katie Godley and Rylee Midyette received the State Employees Credit Union (SECU) Foundation People Helping People Scholarship, a $5000 award that is distributed across two years.

It is funded through monthly contributions from SECU’s 2.7 million members. Debra Waters, senior financial services officer at the Washington branch, and Michelle Oros, local SECU Foundation Advisory Board member, presented the students with the scholarship.

Katie Godley, 20, is a Washington resident who is working toward an Associate Degree in Nursing. Godley attended Northside High School, and she is the daughter of Willie and Mary Godley. She plans to work as a flight nurse. Rylee Midyette, 20, is a Hyde County resident and nursing student. Midyette plans to earn a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

“We are so pleased that the foundation’s two-year scholarship program continues to play an important role in making college more accessible and affordable for students to obtain a degree,” said Oros. “Together with our state’s excellent community college system we are building a solid foundation for supporting students in their academic success.”

Scholarships are awarded to students who best exemplify the membership philosophy of credit unions, “People Helping People,” and have demonstrated leadership, excellence of character, integrity, and community involvement. Preference will be given to students whose parents or guardians and family members are public sector employees who live and work in North Carolina. Students must have a GPA of 2.5 of higher and be enrolled in an associate degree, diploma, or certificate program. Students are connected to the scholarship through the BCCC Foundation.

The SECU Foundation has awarded over $10 million in scholarships to North Carolina students over the last 20 years.