COLUMBIA, N.C. (WNCT) — The Tyrrell County Schools Board of Education has selected a member of the Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools system as its next superintendent.

Dr. Karen Morning Roseboro will take over the role on Oct. 17. Roseboro has enjoyed a long career in public education spanning more than 20 years in North Carolina. She currently serves as the chief of choice and magnet schools for the Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools. Prior to her current role, she served as area superintendent of school turnaround in WS/FCS from 2016-2021.

In a statement, the Tyrrell County School board said of Roseboro, “the Board carefully reviewed applications from a diverse field of seventeen excellent candidates from seven different states. Although many qualified candidates applied, the Board felt that Dr. Roseboro’s experience, leadership, and dedication to students and staff would best serve TCS students, employees, and the community for years to come. The Board is confident Dr. Roseboro will lead the school system to even higher achievement.”

Roseboro has served as an elementary school principal, assistant principal and as a teacher at the middle and high school levels. For eight years, she was an elementary school principal, first at Shephard Elementary in Iredell-Statesville Schools (2008-2010), and then at North-Hills Elementary in WS/FCS (2010-2016.) Dr. Roseboro previously taught History at Parkland High School in Winston-Salem. She began her career as a special education teacher in middle schools in Davidson County Schools and WS/FCS (1999-2003).

Roseboro has an impressive academic background as well. She received her bachelor’s degree in history from East Carolina University. She went on to earn a master’s degree in education administration from Gardner-Webb University. She received her doctorate degree in Educational Leadership from Wingate University.

“I want to thank the board of education of Tyrrell County Schools for selecting me as their next superintendent,” Roseboro said. “I am appreciative of the board’s confidence in me. It is such a privilege and an honor to be selected to serve the students, staff, families, and community stakeholders.

“I was attracted to Tyrrell County schools because of their diverse student demographics, location, and district size. Additionally, my family is excited to become members of the Tyrrell County community and reconnect with friends that live in Eastern North Carolina.

“My goal is to continue to build upon the great work that is occurring in Tyrrell County schools. I aim to ensure a positive work culture for all that serve the district, improve student outcomes, and work collaboratively with families to ensure that Tyrrell County is the brightest star in the East.”