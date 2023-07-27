COLUMBIA, N.C. (WNCT) — While school is out of session, safety is increasing. Tyrell County Schools hosted a training on what’s called “I Luv U Guys” Foundation’s K12 Standard Response Protocol (SRP) National Safety Training.

Tyrrell County’s population is around 3,000 with an elementary, middle and high school in the district.

“I knew we would have to depend on other agencies if there was a real emergency within our community, and also understand how to navigate in a rural setting versus in an urban school district with multiple resources,” said Dr. Karen Roseboro, superintendent of Tyrrell County Schools.

The county’s school district and Roseboro hosted the national safety training at Columbia Early College High School. Roseboro said safety measures in the past had manuals up to 50 pages, which seemed overwhelming for employees. The new safety measures are simpler.

“It’s just five simple steps,” said Roseboro. “Our staff members will have a card located near them or in their classroom front desk, central office, custodial staff, bus drivers and everyone will know their role when they hear those codes that come over the emergency system,” said Roseboro.

“But it’s not just school-based language. It is also the same common language that emergency management will also use in terms of critical incident.”

A representative from “I Luv U Guys” Foundation facilitated the training. Roseboro said she wants families to know while education is their priority, so is safety for everyone.

“We are on high alert and there will be times where we may not always get it perfect, but we want them to know that we are practicing,” said Roseboro. “We are constantly communicating with each other as well as outside agencies that can help us in a case of an emergency, and that we’re going to be well prepared to respond.”

For more information on the safety training, visit The “I Love U Guys” Foundation.