COLUMBIA, N.C. (WNCT) — The superintendent of Tyrrell County Schools has announced his resignation after 3.5 years on the job.

Holley said he made the announcement during a school board work session on Tuesday.

“I thank each of your organizations for your continued support of the Tyrrell County Schools district. I am confident that you will continue to highlight the future successes of our students and staff,” Holley said in a statement on Friday.

In a letter to staff, he listed a long list of accomplishments, from navigating through the coronavirus pandemic to getting staff laptops and other digital devices for the schools.

“In our partnership, we have worked long hours and served our community passionately, during what many characterize as the most challenging time in public education. This partnership has yielded favorable outcomes and accomplishments that should be acknowledged and celebrated,” Holley said in a letter to staff.

His last day will be June 30. Click here to see his resignation letter.