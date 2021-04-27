Tyrrell County Schools to return to in-person instruction each Wednesday through June 2

COLUMBIA, N.C. (WNCT) — The Tyrrell County Schools Board of Education met Monday and made a change to its calendar that increases instructional hours for the remainder of the school year.

Previously, Wednesdays had been set aside for remote learning. The school board voted to approve the TCS Re-Entry Plan. It changes Remote Wednesday to On-Campus Instructional Days.

Starting May 5 and going each Wednesday through May 26, students will have in-person instruction. Remote learning will be in place for June 2 only. School hours will remain the same for in-person and online learning, which is 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.