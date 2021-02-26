Tyrrell County superintendent to investigate ‘controversial topic’ assigned to students

COLUMBIA, N.C. (WNCT) — Tyrrell County Schools’ superintendent said he will investigate after parent complaints that students were “assigned work on a controversial topic that has concerned many in our school community.”

Oliver A. Holley issued a public statement on Friday. He did not say in the statement what the controversial topic was or how long the investigation would last.

“I will investigate this issue and take appropriate steps to ensure that we are teaching North Carolina’s standard course and complying with our school board policy on teaching controversial issues,” Holley said in the statement.