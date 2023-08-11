JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Throughout the weekend, the United Way of Onslow County is hosting a Stuff the Bus event for kids going back to school.

In previous years, the organization has been able to collect over 27,000 items. The supplies go straight from the bus into the hands of social workers to the students in need.

“Two hundred and eighty-seven children that are deemed homeless right now. So the supplies that are donated would greatly go to those children to help them when they’re learning in school because that’s one thing that we want to make sure is that all children have the equal opportunity at an education,” said Raquel Painter, president of United Way of Onslow County.

The bus is located at the Walmart on Yopp Road in Jacksonville, drop off donations times are from 7 am-7 pm through Sunday.