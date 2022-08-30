WASHINGTON, N.C. — Students who complete an Associate in Applied Science in Agribusiness Technology at Beaufort County Community College (BCCC) will be guaranteed admission to the University of Mount Olive. The University of Mount Olive will grant BCCC graduates with the AAS in Agribusiness Technology 60 hours of credit toward a Bachelor of Arts in Agribusiness at the university as part of its UMO Promise program.

Through the agreement, UMO provides current students and recent graduates guaranteed admission and acceptance of appropriate transfer hours, up to 60 credits from the AAS in Agribusiness Technology program with a minimum GPA of 2.0 on a 4.0 scale. These credit hours will include a combination of hours of general education credit, hours of elective credit, or hours of credit toward the major as evaluated by appropriate UMO division/departmental advisors and the UMO Registrar’s Office.

“We appreciate Mount Olive’s willingness to renew this very important articulation agreement with us,” said Dr. Dave Loope, BCCC President. “A large percentage of our students transfer. Mount Olive has always been good partner for us. Our late board chair, Rev. Robert Cayton was extremely interested in ensuring that agriculture stay at the forefront of our programming and in people’s minds for what it does for Eastern North Carolina.”

Dr. Dave Loope, BCCC President (right), and Dr. Todd Telemeco, UMO VP of Academic Affairs, signed a new agreement to ease transfer for AAS in Agribusiness Technology graduates. (BCCC photo)

The agreement will help students from BCCC’s service region complete two years of their degree close to home and for free thanks to the Beaufort Promise. The Beaufort Promise uses a combination of state, federal, county, and private funds to cover tuition and fees for all college credit classes for qualifying students. Students must fill out a FAFSA to help the college match them with appropriate funding.

Once students transfer to UMO, they may still be eligible for state or federal financial aid along with private scholarships.

The University of Mount Olive is a private university in Mount Olive, N.C. UMO was founded by the Original Free Will Baptists as a liberal arts institution with defining Christian principles. Although it has grown, its emphasis on personalized, values-based learning within the liberal arts tradition has put the university on the map as one of the leading private colleges in North Carolina for more than half a century.

Nationally ranked by the US News & World Report and regionally ranked by the Triangle Business Journal, UMO offers the convenience and flexibility students need.

Beaufort County Community College is a public, comprehensive community college that provides open-door access to university transfer, workforce development, and life-long learning programs for the people of Beaufort, Hyde, Tyrrell, and Washington counties.