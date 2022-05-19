GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A program for different cities will teach about technology to younger students.

Starting June 13, the local program Community Water Corps will offer a free guided, hands-on group science program in local community-based research.

The program will teach middle and high school students how to develop skills by using VR technology, GIS tools, mobile devices, data and photos to build community maps. With this technical knowledge, the students will be able to address water concerns with research and explore Eastern North Carolina with field trips and much more.

The program dates are from June 13 to August 6. Those who want to participate must register by June 3. The program locations include Princeville, Greenville, Aurora and Nags Head.

