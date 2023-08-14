SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The University of South Carolina Upstate has joined Clemson and others in banning TikTok on its devices and networks.

The ban goes into effect at 5 p.m. on August 16.

USC Upstate cited ongoing security concerns at the state, federal, and international level in their decision to block the social media platform in a statement to students and staff.

The ban does not affect people using TikTok on their personal devices utilizing cellular networks.

“Social media platforms play a significant role in today’s interconnected world, and we want to assure you that this decision was made with careful consideration of security and privacy concerns,” the university said in its statement.

Clemson University announced in July that they would ban TikTok from campus networks.

In December, Governor Henry McMaster requested that South Carolina’s Department of Administration ban the social media platform from all state government-managed devices.

A total of 34 states have some sort of TikTok ban, including North Carolina and Georgia.