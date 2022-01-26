Vidant health workers offer free vaccination clinic to Pitt Community College students

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In order to get more people vaccinated, Vidant health workers held a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Wednesday at Pitt Community College.

The free clinic offered Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines. Boosters were also available. Clinic organizers said this was in an effort to provide more access to students and staff who wanted to get their vaccines.



“Coming out to the different companies, like PCC today and being here for their employees and community, it may be a little easier for them to reach us here versus getting to the hospital or other clinics available,” said Celisa Artis, Injury Prevention Specialist at Vidant.

Pitt Community College is seeing a total of 84 new COVID cases for this week. In total, the school has seen nearly 350 cases since September of 2021.