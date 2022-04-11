IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A middle school resource officer sprang into action when a student collapsed in the hallway, gasping for air, as she was choking on a piece of candy.

The scary incident happened at 11:28 a.m. Thursday, April 7, at North Iredell Middle School located at 2467 Jennings Road, deputies said.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Alan Josey was alerted to an emergency situation occurring in the 7th-grade hallway of the middle school. As he got to the area, he saw a girl lying on the floor, showing signs of respiratory distress, and another classmate trying to help her.

Deputy Josey was able to quickly determine the student was choking and performed the lifesaving Heimlich maneuver, dislodging the piece of candy from her throat, the sheriff’s office said.

“Deputy Josey’s quick actions certainly abated a tragedy and allowed a young girl the opportunity to return home to her family. We are beyond fortunate that Deputy Josey chose a career in law enforcement after serving eight years in the US Army Reserve as a Combat Medic,” the ICSO said.