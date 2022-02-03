Virtual learning proves successful in Pitt County Schools

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT ) — It’s good news for Pitt County Schools as the system is reporting reassuring numbers on the success of students learning virtually.

New data from Pitt County Virtual Academy showed that students in grades K-8 are at a 98% pass rate in their virtual classes. The digital director for learning for Pitt County Schools explained how high schoolers are fairing.

Tim Decresie, the Director of digital learning in Pitt County Schools said, “We have already been in that area working and trying to improve our craft and the curriculum that we are providing. So for our high school students, it was business as usual. We just had more students in more classes that we are offering.”

Those in charge of digital learning add that they believed their numbers show that virtual learning does work, and is here to stay.