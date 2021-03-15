Wake County high schools allowed to host scaled-down graduation, but not prom

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County announced Monday that high schools will be allowed to host scaled-down graduation ceremonies, but not proms.

Each school will host graduation ceremonies, with most holding the event at their respective stadiums. They will be allowed to have up to 30 percent venue capacity. Information on dates and locations will be shared with seniors and their families no later than April 9, WCPSS said.

High schools will not be allowed to host traditional proms. Instead, each school will host “an event to safely celebrate graduating seniors and help to create memories that are an important part of the high school experience,” the school system said in a notice Monday.

WCPSS said parents are welcome to reach out to their school if they have questions.